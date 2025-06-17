Financial Freedom LLC Sells 53,309 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Financial Freedom LLC lessened its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 53,309 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,295.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,516,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 468.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,799 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -248.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

