Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 861.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $177.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

