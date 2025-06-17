Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 3,453 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 146,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $17,042,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

