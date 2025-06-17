Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

