Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $410.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

