Cardinal Capital Management Buys 769 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $265,789.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,921.53. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

