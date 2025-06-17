Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $426.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

