CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 1.23% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,536,000 after buying an additional 194,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,774,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.