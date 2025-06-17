CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 1.23% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,536,000 after buying an additional 194,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,774,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
