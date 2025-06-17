San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

