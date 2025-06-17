Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $892.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $740.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.94. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.