Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Price Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.
KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.39.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
