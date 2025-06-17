Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.