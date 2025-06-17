Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 86,701 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

