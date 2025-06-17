Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,274 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 208,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,906,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 566,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 93,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

