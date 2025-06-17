Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of MCD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

