Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

