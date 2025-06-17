Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $28.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

