Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 55,210 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

