Seven Post Investment Office LP Sells 11,483 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Seven Post Investment Office LP reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

