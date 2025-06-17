MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 49.1% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,454.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,353.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,078.07.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

