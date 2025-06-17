RS Crum Inc. Has $16.65 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RS Crum Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,627,000 after buying an additional 761,829 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,923,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,462 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,951 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after purchasing an additional 307,313 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

