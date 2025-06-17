RS Crum Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

