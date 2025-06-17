Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,891,000 after buying an additional 779,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,867,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $121.66 and a 1 year high of $207.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

