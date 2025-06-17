Berkshire Bank Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

