Kercheville Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Alamos Gold comprises approximately 1.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.5%

AGI stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

