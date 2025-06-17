Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 55 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,366,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,178,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $216.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.21 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.35 and a 200-day moving average of $225.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.