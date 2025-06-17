San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,793 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

