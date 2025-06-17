San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 over the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

