Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

NYSE SAP opened at $296.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $188.17 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SAP by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

