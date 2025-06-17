Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

MGK stock opened at $354.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.04 and its 200-day moving average is $334.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

