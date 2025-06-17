Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179,695 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gentex worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Gentex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

