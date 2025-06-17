CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $31.54 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 677,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 136,931 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

HD opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.12 and its 200 day moving average is $381.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

