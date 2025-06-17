Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 219,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224,106 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HEICO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,244,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,030,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI opened at $304.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $216.68 and a twelve month high of $307.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HEICO from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.45.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

