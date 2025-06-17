Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE UNP opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average is $231.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.