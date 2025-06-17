PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.23% from the company’s previous close.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PTCT opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.51. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $40,635.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.02. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,804 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $136,666.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,234 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,425.16. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,513 shares of company stock worth $308,498. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,178,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,688 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $148,363,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 455,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

