CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $303.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

