CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

