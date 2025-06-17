Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 4,156 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

