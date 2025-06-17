iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

