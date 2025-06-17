Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 58.10 ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wynnstay Properties had a net margin of 52.17% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Wynnstay Properties Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WSP stock opened at GBX 850 ($11.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £22.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 726.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.63. Wynnstay Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 650 ($8.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 850 ($11.53).

Get Wynnstay Properties alerts:

About Wynnstay Properties

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial, Retail, and Office segments. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.