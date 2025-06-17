Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 58.10 ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wynnstay Properties had a net margin of 52.17% and a return on equity of 4.47%.
Wynnstay Properties Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of WSP stock opened at GBX 850 ($11.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £22.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 726.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.63. Wynnstay Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 650 ($8.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 850 ($11.53).
About Wynnstay Properties
