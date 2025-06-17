Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. Insiders purchased 314,000 shares of company stock worth $116,740 over the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Featured Stories

