CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised CK Hutchison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.1559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

