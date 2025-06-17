Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 149,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 129,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Minnova Trading Up 33.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

