Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.