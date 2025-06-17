Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
