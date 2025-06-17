Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Insider Sells £70,526.04 in Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton sold 90,418 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.06), for a total value of £70,526.04 ($95,706.39).
Daniel Barton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 15th, Daniel Barton acquired 12,194 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £9,999.08 ($13,569.11).
Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance
LON:VIC opened at GBX 79.84 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £268.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 72.91 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.68).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 125 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.79) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
About Victorian Plumbing Group
Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.
The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.
Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.
