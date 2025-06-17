Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in May

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
DMEHF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.32.
About Desert Mountain Energy
