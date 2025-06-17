Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in May

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance

DMEHF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.32.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

