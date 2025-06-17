Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of DSITF stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Currys has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services.

