Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Currys Stock Performance
Shares of DSITF stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Currys has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.76.
Currys Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Nebius Group Is One of the Top AI Stocks to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks With Major Buyback Power: AI & Auto in Focus
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 52-Week Lows? No Problem for 3 Stocks With Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.