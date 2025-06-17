Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

