Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP)

