Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a 42.7% increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 7.1%
HMDPF opened at C$84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.42. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$49.85 and a 52-week high of C$110.00.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
