Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a 42.7% increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 7.1%

HMDPF opened at C$84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.42. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$49.85 and a 52-week high of C$110.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

