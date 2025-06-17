CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in May

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

CVPUF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. CP ALL Public has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.