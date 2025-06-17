Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 630.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1%

KMB opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

